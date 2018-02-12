Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson laid to rest

By Published:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) — The funeral for Edwin Jackson, an Indianapolis Colts linebacker, was held Monday.

Friends and family gathered at the Jackson family’s church in Atlanta for a final farewell.

During the service, a moving musical tribute was performed and words of remembrance were shared from Indianapolis Colts former head coach Chuck Pagano, teammates and others.

At the altar a wreath in the shape of the Colts symbolic blue and white horseshoe and a helmet from Jackson’s college days at Georgia Southern University.

26-year-old Jackson, a native of Atlanta, was killed in the early morning hours of Super Bowl Sunday.

The ride-share car he was a passenger in had pulled over on the freeway. He and the driver were both struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Jackson, a rising star in the league, was a linebacker for the Colts and had also played for the Arizona Cardinals.

He was the 8th of 11 siblings in his family.

Funeral service for Edwin Jackson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s