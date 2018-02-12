Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson laid to rest

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) — The funeral for Edwin Jackson, an Indianapolis Colts linebacker, was held Monday.

Friends and family gathered at the Jackson family’s church in Atlanta for a final farewell.

During the service, a moving musical tribute was performed and words of remembrance were shared from Indianapolis Colts former head coach Chuck Pagano, teammates and others.

At the altar a wreath in the shape of the Colts symbolic blue and white horseshoe and a helmet from Jackson’s college days at Georgia Southern University.

26-year-old Jackson, a native of Atlanta, was killed in the early morning hours of Super Bowl Sunday.

The ride-share car he was a passenger in had pulled over on the freeway. He and the driver were both struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Jackson, a rising star in the league, was a linebacker for the Colts and had also played for the Arizona Cardinals.

He was the 8th of 11 siblings in his family.

FILE - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows Indianapolis Colts football player Edwin Jackson. Jackson, 26, was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. The Colts said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 4, 3018, that the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death. Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured.