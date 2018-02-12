Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson laid to rest

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) — The funeral for Edwin Jackson, an Indianapolis Colts linebacker, was held Monday.
Friends and family gathered at the Jackson family’s church in Atlanta for a final farewell.
During the service, a moving musical tribute was performed and words of remembrance were shared from Indianapolis Colts former head coach Chuck Pagano, teammates and others.
At the altar a wreath in the shape of the Colts symbolic blue and white horseshoe and a helmet from Jackson’s college days at Georgia Southern University.
26-year-old Jackson, a native of Atlanta, was killed in the early morning hours of Super Bowl Sunday.
The ride-share car he was a passenger in had pulled over on the freeway. He and the driver were both struck by an alleged drunk driver.
Jackson, a rising star in the league, was a linebacker for the Colts and had also played for the Arizona Cardinals.
He was the 8th of 11 siblings in his family.
Funeral service for Edwin Jackson
