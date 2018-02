Greg Grant is an educator, genealogist, herbalist and basket sewer. He is also a champion archer who grew up in the Cann Park neighborhood in Savannah.

His craft began as a child when he and friends would take sticks or limbs and fashion bottle caps around them to create their arrows. The childhood fun would catapult him into becoming a champion archer.

