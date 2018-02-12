After 20 years, woman pleads guilty to kidnapping Florida baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) — A Jacksonville woman has pleaded guilty to kidnapping an infant from a Florida hospital nearly 20 years ago.

52-year-old Gloria Williams requested a plea agreement in Jacksonville, calling for a prison sentence of up to 22 years.

Prosecutors said Williams kidnapped newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville Hospital in 1998 and raised her in Walterboro, South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo.

Manigo is now 19-years-old.

The Florida Times-Union reports the young woman eventually met her birth parents but continues to support the only woman she’s known as her mother.

The mystery unraveled over the last couple of years when National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tips led authorities to Williams.

The guilty plea has been accepted. Sentencing is scheduled for May.

Neither Manigo nor her birth parents were in court.

Some story info via The Associated Press.