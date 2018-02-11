Man convicted in shooting of Florida wildlife officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – A man convicted of shooting a Florida wildlife officer and then attempting to run him down with his own patrol boat is now looking at life behind bars.

The Panama City News Herald reported Saturday that a jury convicted 20-year-old Samuel Wyndham Reager of attempted first-degree murder of an officer, armed robbery and trespassing.

Reager has been jailed since August 2015 when he shot Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer David Brady and then tried to run him over with his own patrol boat. Authorities say Reager stole the officer’s boat with a co-defendant and ran it aground before they were caught.

Brady identified Reager as the man who shot him and physical evidence implicated Reager.

Reager faces potentially life in prison when he is sentenced March 22.