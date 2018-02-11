Annual ‘Love Walk’ brings love to the community before Valentines Day

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Valentine’s day is just a few days away but there was still a lot of love in the air in the community over the weekend. Hundreds laced up their shoes Sunday morning at the Wesley Community Center for the annual ‘Love Walk’ fundraiser.

Many from the community even city leaders turned out for today’s event.

The 3.6 mile walk shows love for women, children, and families by lending a helping hand and raising thousands of dollars for a worthy cause.

“Normally we raise about twenty five to thirty thousand dollars and we certainly hope that we exceed that this year. because the goal again is to match dollar for dollar through the Saint Mary’s United Methodist Church Foundation,” “Executive Director, Tammy Mixon- Calderon says.

Those funds will help them continue to provide care for their early childhood programs — and emergency assistance for those who are homeless or low income families.