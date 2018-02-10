Women of Vision 2018

The Savannah College of Art and Design is honoring women for the impact that they’ve had on Savannah. The Savannah College of Art and Design’s Founder and President Paula Wallace celebrated 5 Women of Vision. She calls them trailblazers.

“Over time I’ve learned about many remarkable women who have built Savannah into the city it is today. Their stories—fascinating stories—have not adequately been told. The Savannah Women of Vision induction ceremony and the permanent installation of their portraits on the walls of SCAD’s Arnold Hall theater recognize important women in Savannah’s history. The work of our honorees benefits everyone around them—through invention, commerce, cultural arts, philanthropy, economy, and education. The legacy they have woven forms the fabric of our community.”

Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson says this is one of the highest honors she could ever receive in Savannah.

“I stand on the shoulders of many that are on this wall in this building. I’m just so honored that I have been selected to be a part of that. The good part about this whole thing as my friend said to me you’re still alive because so many of them have gone on. And to be recognized while you’re living speaks volumes for what can happen.”

The other honorees include Miriam Center, Mary Lane Morrison, Fredericka Washington, and Sema Wilkes.