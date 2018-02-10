Rep. Sanford discusses spending deal, cost of bipartisanship

BLUFFTON, S.C. – Hours after Congress passed a $400 billion bipartisan spending deal ending a brief government shutdown, Congressman Mark Sanford was back in South Carolina.

After a long night of back-and-forth discussion and disagreement, the Republican representative is not backing down from his “No” vote.

“It was bipartisanship but at a cost,” Sanford said while in Bluffton on Friday. “I voted against the measure because I don’t think at the end of the day it would make our nation more secure. In the short-term, it’s a plus for defense so Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, Ft. Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield, other places will see resources they need. But, you know, in the history of man, economic supremacy is always the precursor to military supremacy. You can’t have one without the other.”

Another red flag for him found in the deal is the extension of the debt limit to March of 2019.

“I think this opens the flood gates to more spending and will consequentially make us weaker as a civilization,” Sanford said.

After a wild week on Wall Street, Sanford says the two-year spending deal will also make its effect in the near future.

“I think that his budget will have implications not only in terms of the here and now of government spending but also for your retirement plan personal savings going forward based on what may or may not happen next with the markets,” Sanford said.

Sanford was one of dozens of Republican who opposed the bill despite it later being signed by President Trump. The divide in Congress causes Rep. Sanford to ask one question to his colleagues.

“Are we the party of financial discipline or are we not,” he pondered. “Either we’re going to have an intense war about what it means to be a Republican going forward and does that include fiscal conservationism or not or are we going to have a new definition about what the party’s about.”