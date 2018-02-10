On Friday, the opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics got underway.
Check out some highlights from the event in our gallery below.
Gallery: Highlights of the South Korea 2018 Opening Ceremony
Gallery: Highlights of the South Korea 2018 Opening Ceremony x
Latest Galleries
-
2008 Refinery Explosion Victims
-
Girl Scouts in ATL
-
Tormenta FC brings big changes to Statesboro
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Community park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Georgia Southern Campuses March Together in MLK Parade