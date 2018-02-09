Watch LIVE: Georgia Day Parade in Savannah starts at 11 a.m. today

Click here to watch the Georgia Day Parade LIVE.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Day Parade is the Georgia Historical Society’s annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733 by James Edward Oglethorpe. The event features students, musicians, local dignitaries and costumed historical figures as they march through the historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street.

A brief ceremony will take place in front of City Hall once the parade participants arrive.

You can tune in to watch on WSAV on-air or online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.