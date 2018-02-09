Watch LIVE: Georgia Day Parade in Savannah starts at 11 a.m. today

By Published: Updated:

Click here to watch the Georgia Day Parade LIVE.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Day Parade is the Georgia Historical Society’s annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733 by James Edward Oglethorpe. The event features students, musicians, local dignitaries and costumed historical figures as they march through the historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street.

A brief ceremony will take place in front of City Hall once the parade participants arrive.

You can tune in to watch on WSAV on-air or online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s