Suspect at large after fatal shooting outside Augusta veterans nursing home

Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting near a Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.

34-year-old Jazna O. Timmons was shot in the parking lot of the nursing home around 11:30 a.m. and died at the scene.

Richard Lyle Timmons, 29

The suspect has been identified as her husband, Richard Lyle Timmons Jr., 29. Deputies say he fled the area.

He is wanted for Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Officials describe Richard Timmons as a black male, 5’10” with a medium build and short twists in his hair. He was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse.

The surrounding area remained on lockdown for a short period of time, but officials believe this was an isolated incident.

Story info via WJBF

