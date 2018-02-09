Sentencing set next week for former SC lawmaker

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In a May 23, 2017 file photo, former Majority Leader Rick Quinn, left, and his father, Richard Quinn Sr. pause as they talk during a break in a hearing to get solicitor David Pascoe disqualified from the prosecution of Quinn in Columbia, S.C. Solicitor David Pascoe announced Wednesday, Oct. 18, that the State Grand Jury had returned indictments against Richard Quinn on charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Grand jurors also issued new indictments for two lawmakers already charged. Rep. Rick Quinn, the elder Quinn’s son, was charged with criminal conspiracy. (Tim Dominick/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Sentencing is set next week for a former South Carolina lawmaker who has pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the Statehouse.

The sentencing of former Lexington Rep. Rick Quinn by Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday in Beaufort.

Quinn pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in December. Mullen delayed sentencing then.

Quinn was the third Republican lawmaker to plead guilty in the investigation.

Quinn’s lawyers have said he should avoid any jail time, in part because prosecutor David Pascoe has not sought tough sentences in a number of other cases.

The other two former lawmakers who already pleaded guilty received probationary sentences.

But Pascoe is asking for prison time. Quinn could be sentenced to up to one year in prison.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s