Savannah Police arrest second suspect in December shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old in connection with a December shooting near Abercorn Street and W. Magnolia Avenue.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Ismael Cuevas was served with warrants Friday for one count of aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.

On the evening of Dec. 22, officers responded to the scene just before midnight where they found Ryan Kamalakis suffering from a gunshot wound.

SPD says Kamalakis and Christian Newell, 20, rode to the area with two unidentified males.

One of the men struck Newell in the head with a pistol, resulting in the gun going off and wounding Kamalakis.

Police say the two men left the area with some of the victims’ belongings.

Both Newell and Kamalakis were transported to the hospital. No word on their conditions at this time.

In connection with this case, on January 10, Anthony LaRoche Jr. was arrested in Bulloch County after a hostage situation.

LaRoche was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and failure to register as a sex offender.