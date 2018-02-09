Police investigate death at Brunswick marina

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating after a man was seen floating in the water at a Brunswick marina.

Officers were dispatched to Brunswick (Torras) Landing Marina off of Newcastle Street around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Witnesses said they saw a male floating in the water and called police.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, the deceased has been identified as Fred Batton, 57 of Brunswick. They say he is known to frequently fish in the area.

Police are still investigating as to how he got in the water.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.