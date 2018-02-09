Passionate testimony heard over Georgia’s ‘religious liberty’ bill

ATLANTA (AP) – A senate subcommittee has heard gripping public statements from advocates both for and against a “religious liberties” proposal aimed at adoption agencies.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. William Ligon Jr., would allow adoption agencies that receive tax-payer funding to refuse to place a child with LGBT couples based on the agency’s “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Proponents of the bill, including several faith-based organizations, say the measure would allow more adoption agencies to operate, thereby increasing the number of adoptions that could be performed.

Opponents, including the ACLU of Georgia, say the bill would allow state sanctioned discrimination by adoption agencies and could put LGBT children at risk.

The proposal’s next hurdle will be a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, though it is unclear when that will occur.