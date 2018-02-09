Our Hometown: Savannah Black Heritage Festival hosts Grand Festival Day

The 29th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues– and like past years, the month is full of entertaining, educational, and cultural activities for the entire family.

Saturday, February 10, is Grand Festival Day!

The celebration kicks off with a health walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by a health fair with screening, demonstrations and more!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 will launch performances from local artists.

A live concert featuring American Idol contestant La’Porsha Renae begins at 7 pm.

New this year, a $5, all-day admission bracelet will be required for all attendees age 16 or older.

Click here for more information, or to see the complete schedule of events.