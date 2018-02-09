Man sentenced for kidnapping brother of Braves pitcher

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – One of two men involved in the kidnapping and shooting of the older brother of former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Josh Ravin has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Joel Keith Ravin was abducted, forced into a car and driven to various locations in October 2015. He was eventually driven back to his home, where he was shot multiple times, but survived.

Police arrested Randall Elmer Stinson two weeks later. His accomplice, James Edward Baggett, turned himself in to authorities the following month.

City News Service reports Baggett was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to kidnapping. Stinson, who pleaded no contest to attempted murder, will be sentenced Feb. 27.

The victim’s brother, Josh Ravin, is now a starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

