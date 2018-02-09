Man arrested at Georgia Kroger for spanking stranger’s child

NBC News Published:

(WXIA) — Newnan police arrested 62-year-old Juan Guvarra Martinez after he allegedly spanked a stranger’s child at a Newnan Kroger on Feb. 6.

The boy’s father, Logan Morris, said he was going through the checkout aisle with his 2-year-old son when the boy asked for candy.

“I told him, ‘No, it’s too late bud,'” Morris said.

That’s when, according to Morris, the man behind them in the line grabbed his son’s hand, spun him around and spanked him three times.

“That’s how we deal with kids in Mexico,” said Martinez, directly after spanking Morris’s child.

Martinez was charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of officers. He was also placed on the store’s Criminal Trespass Log due to the incident.

