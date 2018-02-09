Frigid opening to 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

[Watch: Aaron Nolan talks with Olympic athletes about the opening ceremony]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) — With many people asleep in America, a cold opening ceremony was getting underway in South Korea.

The frigid weather expected for the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics has been a huge topic of conversation for a while. It could be the coldest opening ceremony in 24 years.

A 40-degree “heat wave” before a temperature crash felt like a break from the wind and extreme cold during our first week in PyeongChang.

We are in the Coastal Cluster, which is a little warmer than the Mountain Cluster — where the ceremony is happening.

Most athletes I spoke to said they think adrenaline and excitement will keep them from freezing.

And Team USA has Ralph Lauren on their side.

He designed uniforms that are heated and can be adjusted using a cellphone.

“I really like the jacket and the fact that it’s heated. No other country gets that,” speed skater Maame Biney said with excitement. “Walking into the ceremony will be super cool, that’s what I’m most looking forward to.”

Many in the United States will be watching the opening ceremony Friday night. It’s the only event that’s delayed to air in the U.S.