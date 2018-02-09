Chatham Co. inmate mistakenly released now in custody in Arkansas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An inmate who was mistakenly released on Tuesday is now back in custody.

Officers were set to release Jose Lopez-Perez, 30, who was in jail for DUI and traffic charges.

Instead, officers released Jose Maria Perez, 20, in jail for several charges including rape, aggravated assault, burglary and aggravated sodomy with a minor under the age of ten.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Perez, who was released by mistake, was taken into custody on Friday around 3:20 p.m. in Mena, Arkansas.

Authorities there received information that Perez was wanted in Georgia and “acted on this information.”

CCSO says Perez fled out of the rear of a residence in Polk County into a wooded area. He was eventually apprehended and taken into custody.

Officials say he will stay there until he clears extradition and will eventually return to Chatham County.

Sheriff Wilcher, CCSO is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. regarding the situation.