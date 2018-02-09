WATCH: 2018 Georgia Day Parade in Savannah

Related Coverage Celebrate Georgia history on Super Museum Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Day Parade is part of the Georgia Historical Society’s annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733, by James Edward Oglethorpe.

The event features students, musicians, local dignitaries and costumed historical figures as they march through the historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street.

visit here for more information on the Georgia Historical Society.

