14 new Savannah Police Department officers sworn-in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fourteen newly sworn-in police officers are ready to hit the streets of Savannah.

Family and friends gathered Friday morning at the Lucas Theatre for a badge pinning ceremony.

The officers, comprised of 11 men and three women received their official Savannah Police Department badges: Officers Michael Anderson, Page Bradshaw, Alan Contreras Jr., Victoria Decker, Ngu Doan, Michael Hadvab, Carlos McDay, Brandon Myers, Terronce Richards, Cetera Robinson, Ricardo Santos III, Dustin Shadle, Charles Sherrod and Akeem Stotuyo.

Each of them successfully completed the SPD’s eight-week patrol school and completed 11 weeks of state-mandated training prior to that.

“I’m proud of you,” Chief Mark Revenew said as he addressed the graduates. “I know the accomplishment you made took a lot of sacrifice. Your family is here, and they are proud of you.”

To watch the full-length ceremony, visit here.