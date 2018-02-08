Vigil held in Lowcountry for Black Lives Matter activist shot, killed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Family, friends and fellow activists gathered in North Charleston Wednesday night to remember a Black Lives Matter organizer shot and killed in New Orleans.

Police there say 32-year-old Muhiyidin “Moya” D’Baha was shot in the leg while riding his bicycle around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

He later died at a hospital due to excessive blood loss.

Moya was well-known for leaping over a police barricade last February in Charleston in an attempt to take a protester’s Confederate battle flag.

He was from the South Carolina Lowcountry where a rally and vigil was held Wednesday, bringing the community together to mourn.

People sang and played music as candles and flowers covered the ground outside the North Charleston City Hall.

“His spirit will continue to live on. he’s an invaluable piece of the puzzle you know the intellectualism the fire the desire his motivation the way he rallied people in the city was just second to none,” said one attendee at the gathering.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to get Moya’s body back from New Orleans to Charleston.

In one day, the campaign goal was met and exceeded more than three times over.

The shooting remains under investigation.