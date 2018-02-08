Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Jack McConnell

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Dr. Jack McConnell passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 93.

He created the Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, a program giving retired doctors the opportunity to help thousands get the healthcare they needed.

Colleagues say Dr. McConnell would come into the office 5 days a week, 50 weeks out of the year to help patients for free.

“He married these two communities together as the circle of caring,” said Dr. Raymond Cox, VIM Executive Director. “And I think that’s what you see in the joy that people bring to the work they do here. They both gain from it — the retirees that are volunteering here get a lot from this as well as the patients they are seeing.”

As David Ekedahl, VIM Emeritus Board Director explained, Dr. McConnell had the drive to make it all happen. And his idea spread nationwide.

“Something like 87 or 88 or 89 VIM’s around the country, all over the country from coast to coast, just because it started right here with Jack’s idea,” Ekedahl said.

VIM is now in its 25th year with 700 volunteers serving.