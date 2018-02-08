Murder victim’s family pleads for information two years after crime

Tiffany Cannady is making a plea to anyone who may know something about her sister’s murder. And it’s simple. Please tell someone what you know.

Cannady’s sister, 34 year old Brandy Council was shot and killed on December 2, 2015. Council was walking with three men in the 100 block of W. 33rd Street when all four were shot. Only Council died from her wounds.

Detective Robert Santoro says information is needed and that there is a reward in the case. He also says Brandy Council was nicknamed “Cappucino.”

Cannady says her sister Brandy had three children and was a loving mother. She made her plea flanked by two of the children, nine year Jamontae Council and his 11 year old sister, Alayja Darbouze. Both kids now lived with Cannady.

Cannady told reporters Thursday “these kids miss their mom.” She also said she is looking “for justice for my sister, that’s all.

Anyone with information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A confidential tip line also is open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.