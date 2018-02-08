Meet Lucas, first Gerber baby with Down syndrome

DALTON, Ga. (NBC News) — For the first time since the contest’s start in the 1920’s, Gerber has chosen a child with Down syndrome as this year’s Gerber baby.

Lucas Warren is 1-year-old and lives up in North Georgia.

His parents entered him in Gerber’s Spokesbaby contest after a relative pointed out an ad looking for submissions. His mom posted an adorable photo of him on Instagram, using the contest’s hashtag.

They were shocked when they received the news that Lucas had been chosen from more than 140,000 entries.

To celebrate the win, Lucas and his parents appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday.

“I’m very excited to see how the world reacts,” says Cortney Warren, Lucas’ mom.

Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber, says Lucas’s smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.

“He gets to spread so much joy and love to everybody and that’s what we’re mostly looking forward to,” says Lucas’ dad.

Lucas will receive $50,000 and be featured in the company’s social media posts.

