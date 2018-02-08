ICYMI: News 3 special report on Imperial Sugar refinery explosion: 10 years later

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On the evening of Feb. 7, 2008, an explosion at the Imperial Sugar refinery in Port Wentworth changed the community forever. Eight workers died the night of the explosion and six later succumbed to their injuries.Dozens were treated for injuries at Memorial Health in Savannah while others were transferred to the burn unit in Augusta. The efforts of EMTs, firefighters and other first responders in the aftermath of the explosion were nothing short of a tall task. And community members rallied around the Port Wentworth community in support.

Ten years after the tragedy, New 3 honored those who died and those who made it out alive with a one-hour special report. To read more stories, go to http://wsav.com/imperial-sugar-10-years-later/

