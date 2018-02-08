Heath department offers free flu shots to people without insurance

Health Departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties will offer free flu shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, to those ages 3 and older who do not have insurance.

Shots will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

The Long County Health Department will offer free flu shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

Flu is widespread throughout Georgia and more than 300 people have been hospitalized with flu-related illness across the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu season usually peaks between December and February; however, flu season can last into spring.