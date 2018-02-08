Lowcountry, Coastal Empire health clinics offering free flu shots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s no secret this flu season is serious, and public health departments don’t want costs to keep you from getting a flu shot.

Many healthcare providers and insurance companies provide low cost or no-cost vaccinations. And the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, as well as the Coastal Health District, are offering additional options.

Remember: it is not too late to get a flu shot and the sooner you get the vaccine, the better.

COASTAL EMPIRE

Health Departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties will offer free flu shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, to those ages 3 and older who do not have insurance.

Shots will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

The Long County Health Department will offer free flu shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

LOWCOUNTRY

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is waving administrative fees that some pay for a flu shot at its public health clinics.

Residents can make an appointment at a DHEC public health clinic to receive the flu vaccine by calling 1-855-4-SCDHEC and finding a clinic location here.

Flu is widespread throughout Georgia and South Carolina. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu season usually peaks between December and February; however, flu season can last into spring.

In addition to getting the flu shot, officials recommend washing your hands often and avoiding contact with sick people.