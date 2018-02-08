Gearing up for Savannah’s annual Georgia Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Day Parade is coming back to fill the streets of the Hostess City on Friday, Feb. 9.

It’s part of the Georgia Historical Society’s annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733, by James Edward Oglethorpe.

This Friday, students, musicians, local dignitaries and costumed historical figures will march through historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street.

There will also be a brief ceremony in front of City Hall once parade participants have arrived.

Whether you are planning to attend, or work in the area, here is some need to know info for your commute:

Bay Street will be closed between Whitaker Street and Price Street from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Students will disperse with their schools from the intersection of Bay Street and Bull Street after the ceremony

Traffic flow should be back to normal by 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it down to the parade, you can tune in to watch on WSAV on-air or online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.