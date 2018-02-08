Gearing up for Savannah’s annual Georgia Day Parade

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Day Parade is coming back to fill the streets of the Hostess City on Friday, Feb. 9.

It’s part of the Georgia Historical Society’s annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733, by James Edward Oglethorpe.

This Friday, students, musicians, local dignitaries and costumed historical figures will march through historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street.

There will also be a brief ceremony in front of City Hall once parade participants have arrived.

Whether you are planning to attend, or work in the area, here is some need to know info for your commute:

  • Bay Street will be closed between Whitaker Street and Price Street from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Students will disperse with their schools from the intersection of Bay Street and Bull Street  after the ceremony
  • Traffic flow should be back to normal by 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it down to the parade, you can tune in to watch on WSAV on-air or online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s