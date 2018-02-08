TRAFFIC: Delays on EB Victory Drive due to gas leak repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews are on scene at eastbound Victory Drive between Wallin Street and Skidaway Road due to a natural gas leak.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a piece of equipment struck a gas line.

SPD, Savannah Fire and Atlanta Gas are on scene near the CVS to find the broken gas line.

Officials say the left lane is open to traffic, but crews may be on scene for several hours for repairs.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Visit WSAV’s traffic map here for alternate routes.