Community Corner: Young writers share original works during Deep Speaks book launch

Next week, a group of area students will take the stage of the Historic Savannah Theatre for the Deep Speaks book launch and literary reading series.

It’s an effort to raise the voices of diverse young people in our community and highlight their work.

Ayanna Horton is one of those young people. In fact, she is the Deep Center 2017 Laureate.

She joins us with more on the program and how it’s helping develop young writers in our community.

Event Details:

Deep Speaks

Tuesday, February 13

6:30 pm – 8 pm

Savannah Theatre

222 Bull Street

Free & open to the public

Visit Deep Center for more information.