Community Corner: Young writers share original works during Deep Speaks book launch

Next week, a group of area students will take the stage of the Historic Savannah Theatre for the Deep Speaks book launch and literary reading series.
It’s an effort to raise the voices of diverse young people in our community and highlight their work.
Ayanna Horton is one of those young people. In fact, she is the Deep Center 2017 Laureate.
She joins us with more on the program and how it’s helping develop young writers in our community.
Event Details:
Deep Speaks
Tuesday, February 13
6:30 pm – 8 pm
Savannah Theatre
222 Bull Street
Free & open to the public
Visit Deep Center for more information.