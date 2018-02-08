Chatham County Police Department looking for new recruits

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for dozens of new officers to help keep streets safe.

Right now more than 100 people are in the midst of the hiring process, going through interviews and background checks. Each candidate must also pass a polygraph test and meet physical fitness requirements.

The department is pushing a new recruitment campaign hoping to lure in 70 to 80 new officers.

CCPD released a new video and posted “We’re Hiring” billboards up around the surrounding community.

Officials will also be attending job fairs looking for the right candidate.

“You see the car chases and stuff like that on television and that may happen but really at the end of the day, 98 percent of what we do is helping people solve problems”, says Chief Jeff Hadley, Chatham County Police Department.

