CEMA offers free emergency training classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Registration is required. To register, go to the to help prepare the community for life-threatening emergency situations.. To register, go to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency website. Chatham Emergency Management Agency will offer free classes

You Are The Help Until Help Arrives takes place on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 225 W President Street and again at American Red Cross, 41 Park of Commerce Way from 6-8 p.m.

The Skywarn Storm Spotter Training will take place on Feb. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 295 Police Memorial Drive.

Citizens attending You Are The Help Until Help Arrives can expect to learn important skills such as, how to stop bleeding, how to correctly position an injured person and how to provide comfort and keep safe during an emergency.

Citizens attending SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training will learn how to become severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.

You Are The Help Until Help Arrives Trinity United Methodist Church 225 W President Street Savannah, Ga 31404 February 8, 2018 10am-12pm You Are The Help Until Help Arrives American Red Cross 41 Park of Commerce Way Savannah, Ga 31405 February 8, 2018 6pm-8pm Skywarn Stormspotter Training Emergency Operations Center 295 Police Memorial Drive Savannah, Ga 31405 February 8, 2018 6pm-8pm.