CEMA offers free emergency training classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Chatham Emergency Management Agency will offer free classes to help prepare the community for life-threatening emergency situations. Registration is required. To register, go to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency website.
You Are The Help Until Help Arrives takes place on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 225 W President Street and again at American Red Cross, 41 Park of Commerce Way from 6-8 p.m.
The Skywarn Storm Spotter Training will take place on Feb. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 295 Police Memorial Drive.
Citizens attending You Are The Help Until Help Arrives can expect to learn important skills such as, how to stop bleeding, how to correctly position an injured person and how to provide comfort and keep safe during an emergency.
Citizens attending SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training will learn how to become severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.
