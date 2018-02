SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ogeecheeton and Tremont Park are two family compound communities in Savannah. The family compound tradition harkens back to Africa.

Africa remains alive and vibrant in Savannah, particularly in Ogeecheeton where songs were sung in the Mende language by Tony Delegal.

To learn more, contact us at Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul.