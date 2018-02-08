Celebrate Georgia history on Super Museum Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To celebrate the Peach State’s rich history and cultural life, several historic sites and museums are opening their doors to the public — for free.
As a part of the Georgia History Festival, Super Museum Sunday will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11 at participating sites around Savannah and throughout the state.
Admission is free from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following sites, unless alternate hours are noted:
- Andrew Low House Museum – 329 Abercorn St., Savannah
- Beach Institute African American Cultural Center – 502 East Harris St., Savannah | Hours: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Bloomingdale History Museum & Visitors Center – 205 E. Hwy 80, Bloomingdale
- Bonaventure Historical Society – 330 Bonaventure Rd., Savannah|Hours: Visitor center at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; tours at 2, 2:30, and 3
- Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens – 2 Canebrake Rd., Savannah
- Congregation Mickve Israel – 20 E Gordon St., Savannah | Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Davenport House Museum – 324 East State St., Savannah
- First African Baptist Church – 23 Montgomery St., Savannah | Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- First Bryan Baptist Church – 575 W. Bryan St., Savannah | Hours: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home Foundation, Inc. – 207 East Charlton St., Savannah | Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 pm
- Fort Frederica National Monument – 6515 Frederica Rd., St. Simons Island | Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fort McAllister Historic Park – 3894 Fort McAllister Rd., Richmond Hill | Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fort Pulaski National Monument – US Highway 80 E, Savannah | Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Girl Scout First Headquarters Museum and Program Center – 330 Drayton St., Savannah (Behind the Andrew Low House)
- Georgia Historical Society – 501 Whitaker St., Savannah
- Georgia Salzburger Society Museum and Jerusalem Lutheran Church – 2980 Ebenezer Rd., Rincon
- Georgia Southern University Museum – 2142 Southern Dr., Rosenwald Building, Statesboro
- Georgia State Railroad Museum – 655 Louisville Rd., Savannah
- Green-Meldrim House – 14 W. Macon St., Savannah | Hours: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Harper Fowlkes House – 230 Barnard St., Savannah | Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site – 5556 U.S. Hwy 17 N, Brunswick | Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- ITPA Telephone Museum – 438 W. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville | Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, National Historic Landmark – 10 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah
- King Tisdell Cottage – 514 E. Huntingdon St., Savannah | Hours: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Longview Farm and Museum – 161 Museum Rd., Swainsboro
- Massie Heritage Center – 207 E. Gordon St., Savannah
- Mother Mathilda Beasley Cottage – 500 East Broad St, Savannah
- National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force – 175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler | Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Oatland Island Wildlife Center – 711 Sandtown Rd., Savannah | Hours: 10 am – 4 p.m.
- Old Fort Jackson – 1 Fort Jackson Rd., Savannah
- Old Liberty County Jail – 302 South Main Street, Hinesville | Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Pin Point Heritage Museum – 9924 Pin Point Ave., Savannah
- Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum – 460 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah
- Revolutionary Battlefield Memorial Park – 303 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah
- Richmond Hill Historical Society – 11460 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill
- Savannah Area Council of Garden Clubs Botanical Gardens – 1388 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah | Hours (grounds): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Savannah Children’s Museum – 655 Louisville Rd., Savannah
- Savannah History Museum – 303 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
- Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Museum & Nature Center – 681 Fort Argyle Rd. (Rte. 204) 2.3 miles past I-95 | Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion & Film – 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta | Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- SCAD Museum of Art 601 Turner Blvd., Savannah
- Ships of the Sea Museum 41 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah
- St. John’s Church – 1 West Macon St., Savannah | Hours: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- St. Simons Lighthouse Museum – 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island | Hours: 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.; last ticket given out at 4:30 p.m.
- Telfair Museums’ Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences – 121 Barnard St., Telfair Square, Savannah
- Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center for the Arts – 207 W. York St., Savannah
- Telfair Museums’ Owens-Thomas House – 124 Abercorn St., Savannah
- The Bloody Marsh Unit – Off of Demere Rd., St. Simons Island
- The Lucas Theatre – 32 Abercorn St., Savannah | Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Thunderbolt Historical Society – 2702 Mechanics Ave. at Victory Dr., Thunderbolt | Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tybee Island Light Station and Museum – 30 Meddin Drive, Tybee Island | Hours: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Tybee Island Marine Science Center – 1509 Strand St, Tybee Island
- Tybee Post Theater – 10 Van Horne Avenue, Tybee Island | Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium – 30 Ocean Science Circle, Savannah
- Webb Military Museum – 411 E. York St., Savannah
- Wormsloe State Historic Site – 7601 Skidaway Rd., Savannah | Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For a full list of participating locations throughout Georgia visit here or take a look at the Super Museum Map.