Celebrate Georgia history on Super Museum Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To celebrate the Peach State’s rich history and cultural life, several historic sites and museums are opening their doors to the public — for free.

As a part of the Georgia History Festival, Super Museum Sunday will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11 at participating sites around Savannah and throughout the state.

Admission is free from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following sites, unless alternate hours are noted:

For a full list of participating locations throughout Georgia visit here or take a look at the Super Museum Map.