Amazon to roll out delivery at Whole Foods

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon delivery is coming to Whole Foods.

The online retailing giant plans to roll out two-hour delivery at the organic grocer this year to those who pay for Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime membership.

The move is the latest by Amazon to put its stamp on its recent purchase of Whole Foods. Amazon has cut prices on bananas, yogurt and other items, and began selling Kindle e-readers in some of its 470 stores.

Deliveries will start Thursday in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Dallas; and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Amazon.com Inc. says it will be nationwide this year.

Shoppers will be able to order meat, seafood and other grocery items through Amazon’s Prime Now app and website.

Seattle-based Amazon says there’s no extra fee for two-hour deliveries above $35, but one-hour delivery will cost $8.