Woodward Era Starts At Savannah Christian

Savannah, GA – Savannah Christian announced they would have a Friday press conference introducing their new head football coach, then strangely the Raiders cancelled the press conference. Instead they introduced their new head man much earlier in the week Baker Woodward. Woodward was the offensive coordinator at Benedictine when the Cadets won the State Championship last year. The ironic thing is the newest SCPS head coach is actually a Calvary Day graduate. His coaching career kept him in the Coastal Empire with stops at Bethesda and then BC. When the Raiders job opened up Coach Woodward jumped at the opportunity.

“I think one thing I’ve always known, I grew up in Savannah, you do my background check you don’t have to check long, it’s chatham county, I’m super excited about the tough football culture that coach Chumley brought here. One thing about football i know is you got to be physical and tough. Coach Chumley did that here and that’s what i want to be a part of,” said Woodward.