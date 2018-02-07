Watch LIVE: Memorial hospital observes 10th anniversary of Imperial refinery explosion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On the evening of Feb. 7, 2008, an explosion at the Imperial Sugar refinery in Port Wentworth claimed the lives of 14 employees. Memorial Health University Medical Center treated 32 patients that evening and transferred 18 people to the burn center in Augusta. Click here to watch LIVE.

Hospital officials have invited the public to join them on Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the Medical Education Auditorium to observe the 10th anniversary of this tragic event.