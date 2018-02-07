WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for 10th anniversary of Imperial Sugar refinery explosion

By Published: Updated:

App user? Click here to watch LIVE.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On the evening of Feb. 7, 2008, an explosion at the Imperial Sugar refinery in Port Wentworth claimed the lives of 14 employees.

To honor those who died, a memorial service is being held tonight at St. Philip Monumental A.M.E. Church in the theme ‘Lest We Forget.’

It’s taking place on Jefferson Street in Savannah at 6 p.m.

Members of the local clergy and community leaders will take part in the service at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s