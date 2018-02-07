Teen charged for Estill Middle School bomb threat

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Officers have charged a 14-year-old in connection with a bomb threat on Wednesday at Estill Middle School.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a staff member received a phone call from an unknown person stating that there was a bomb in the school and they were “going to blow it up.”

K9 bomb teams with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Beaufort County responded to the school to assist officers in the search.

The investigation led to a student responsible for calling and making the threat.

According to HCSO, a 14-year-old girl has been charged and petitioned with Conveying False Information Regarding Attempted Use of a Destructive Device.

She has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

HCSO Sheriff T.C. Smalls urges parents to speak to their children about the consequences that follow rash decisions — being a prank or otherwise.

“These actions are criminal and those involved will endure serious punishment that will include introduction to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice System and probable incarceration with possible long-term effects on academic success,” a statement from Sheriff Smalls reads.

According to HCSO, a bomb threat that took place at Hampton Elementary School on Feb. 5 is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the HCSO Investigation Division at 803-914-2200.