Storm system spawned possible tornadoes in Atlanta area

BREMAN, Ga. (WSAV) — A storm system that possibly spawned tornados hit the Atlanta area Wednesday morning.

Damage was reported in Bremen where one mother said her phone went off early morning to alert her of a tornado warning.

She and her husband immediately wrangled the family and pulled them in the bathtub for safety.

“I was sitting in the bathtub and I was praying,” said Paula Ridgeway. “I got really really weak and I was praying, I said ‘Dear Lord, let everyone be safe, don’t let anybody get hurt.’ And my prayer was answered and I got my strength back.”

There was serious damage in the area, but everyone was okay.

Officials say having a plan for severe weather is key. On Friday, Feb. 9, Georgia residents are encouraged to put their tornado safety skills into practice.

‘Ready Georgia’ is holding a PrepareAthon! as the Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week comes to an end.

For more information on how you can be prepared and practice tornado safety procedures, visit here.

Some story info via WXIA, 11 Alive News.