RecycleMania kicks off at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Eagle Nation is staying true blue while also going green for the 2018 RecycleMania Competition.

It’s a friendly competition with other campuses around the country to encourage recycling and reduce waste. Activities such as the recycled boat regatta and rivalries within the resident halls are all geared to raising awareness for having a clean and greener campus.

“So what we are doing within this…within RecycleMania is kind of just like a large PR campaign,” says the Center for Sustainability Program Coordinator Cami Sockow. “We want to educate the campus community about what can be recycled and what is going to the recycling versus to the landfill.”

The competition runs through March 31st. Last year Georgia Southern recycled more than 50 thousand pounds of paper.

