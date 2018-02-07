Our Hometown: Annual ‘Love Walk’ to benefit homeless and low income families

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
Get ready to lace up your shoes and join Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, THIS Saturday, February 10, for their annual Love Walk.
The 3.6 K walk starts at 9 am at the center’s headquarters on Drayton Street and heads through each square on Bull Street.
There will be pre and post walk rallies, food, entertainment, and fellowship.
Proceeds will directly benefit homeless and low income people from this community who need Wesley’s services including early childhood education programming, youth camps, and Crisis Intervention.
Click here to register or for call: (912) 236-4226.

