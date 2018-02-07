Georgia Senate backs opioid and health care proposals

ATLANTA (AP) – A proposal to create an opioid study committee and crack down on scammers who prey on addicts has sailed through the Georgia Senate.

Senators on Wednesday voted 53-0 to pass Sen. Renee Unterman’s measure aimed at combatting the opioid crisis. It now awaits House input.

The Buford Republican’s bill would have a commission further study the epidemic and seek grant money to fund nonprofit recovery programs across Georgia.

The proposal increases penalties for health care providers that offer illegal kickbacks to “patient brokers” who lure addicts to unscrupulous treatment centers.

The Senate also quickly approved a bill to create a Health Coordination and Innovation Council.

The group would examine how to improve health care in the state, especially in rural areas.

Both bills are supported by Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.