17-year-old charged in E. 34th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have served warrants to a 17-year-old for a shooting last month on E. 34th Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Savannah Williams was served warrants at the Chatham County Detention Center for aggravated assault and aggravated battery — stemming from the shooting of Jonathan Williams, 45.

SPD says Williams was arrested on unrelated charges on Jan. 31.

The shooting occurred Jan. 27 in the 100 block of E. 34th Street.

Officers responded to the area around 2:30 a.m. and found Jonathan Williams, 45, suffering from serious injuries.

According to SPD, he was transported to the hospital for serious injuries. No word on his condition at this time.