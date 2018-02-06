SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket launches on first test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NBC News) — After years of tests, delays and setbacks, SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on Tuesday.

The Falcon Heavy was designed to be the most powerful rocket in the world, and the first step toward returning astronauts to the moon or even mars.

On board is a red Tesla Roadster with an inanimate driver sitting in the front seat.

The rocket launched around 3:45 p.m. from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on the same launch pad used by NASA nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon.

With Tuesday’s liftoff, Falcon Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

Thousands gathered at and around the space center to watch the launch which is aiming for a solar orbit, reaching Mars.