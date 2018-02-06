Video: DUI suspect leads SC police on high speed chase, ends in house

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — A DUI suspect plowed a car into a South Carolina home Monday morning, ending a high-speed chase with Anderson County deputies.

The car crashed just after 9 a.m. through the front of a house in the Pelzer area.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies said they were chasing the vehicle when it crashed.

The driver, Joseph Henry Wood, 27, of Piedmont, was charged with DUI, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to stop for blue lights, deputies said. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

Harrison Barrs was lying on his couch inside the home when the car came crashing through.

“I heard the sirens and it sounded really loud, sounded really close. I tried popping my head up to see what was going on, and I heard a loud screech, and before I knew it, bam, it was right through the front door. I saw the couch scooting toward me. I didn’t know what was going on, and as soon as they got in they were out. They took right off,” said Barrs. “I’m still a little shaky from it. Scary thing. Scary thing.”

