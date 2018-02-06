UPDATE: Officials ID man found in burned vehicle in Effingham County

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — The Georgia State Medical Examiner’s office and the Effingham County Coroner have positively identified the deceased person found in a burned vehicle as Zachary Edel, 24, of Rincon. The vehicle was discovered just after 1:30 pm. on Feb. 1 on Turkey Trail Rd.

Effingham County officials say Edel was reported as an “overdue motorist” the same morning his body was discovered.

