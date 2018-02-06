Special coverage, memorial service marks 10th anniversary of deadly refinery explosion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Feb. 7, is the 10th anniversary of the deadly sugar refinery explosion. A memorial service will be held at St. Philip Monumental A.M.E. Church, located at 1112 Jefferson Street in Savannah. Members of the local clergy and community leaders will take part in the service at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

On Wednesday, WSAV will also dedicate a full hour of coverage on the explosion starting with News 3 at 5.

Included in our special team coverage, we’ll honor those who died and those who made it out alive. We’ll revisit the experience with live-saving first responders and medical staff, an dwe’ll report on an entire community that came together to volunteer as well as dig into how this tragedy significantly changed emergency response in Chatham county.