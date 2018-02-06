SpaceX ready to launch Falcon Heavy Rocket on Tuesday

NBC News Published:
A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The Falcon Heavy scheduled to launch Tuesday afternoon, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

(NBC News) — After years of tests, delays and setbacks, SpaceX is poised to launch its Falcon Heavy Rocket.

The Falcon Heavy was designed to be the most powerful rocket in the world, and the first step toward returning astronauts to the moon or even Mars.

Even if Falcon Heavy performs as hoped, focus will likely shift to developing a new system called BFR or “Big Falcon Rocket” for manned flights.

Falcon Heavy will instead transport satellites.

Tickets to watch the real deal Tuesday from the closest viewing spots have sold out.

More: http://on.today.com/2EJNBud

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s